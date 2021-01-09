Federal judge orders pretrial release of NW eco-terror defendant
Among alleged crimes: 1997 firebombing of Cavel West horse meatpacking plant in Redmond
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the pretrial release of a man accused of eco-terrorism, as soon as he tests negative for COVID-19.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken said it has become untenable for Joseph M. Dibee to review discovery and help counsel prepare for trial.
Dibee learned he was infected with the coronavirus after he was tested Dec. 21 in Inverness Jail. He was tested only at the urging of his defense lawyer Matthew Schindler, who had reported to the court that Dibee was ill.
The former Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to federal arson and conspiracy charges in Portland.
He was arrested in August 2018 in Cuba, a fugitive for 12 years, accused in a string of environmental sabotage attacks across the West, including the 1997 firebombing of the Cavel West horse meatpacking plant in Redmond.
Prosecutors say that in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Dibee joined about a dozen animal rights and environmental activists in setting fires in Washington, and Oregon and elsewhere.
