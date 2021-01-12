Deschutes County SO warns of aggressive ‘jury duty’ scam caller seeking money

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office warned the public Tuesday of the latest rash of a familiar phone scam in which an aggressive caller claims to be with the agency and demands payment for missing jury duty.

This time, the calls appear on caller ID to come from the sheriff’s office's real phone number – a scammer tactic known as “spoofing” – and the caller demanding payment by pre-paid debit cards says they are a “Sergeant Nelson” (Shane Nelson is the sheriff), Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

To make matters more confusing, the caller directs the intended victim to go to the “sheriff’s office by Pilot Butte,” which is where the Bend Police Department headquarters is located.

“Law enforcement will NEVER call you requesting money to avoid going to jail,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook posting. “Please hang up on these people and notify your local law enforcement agency.”

Janes added, “We have had a few reports today, and they are reported to be aggressive.”