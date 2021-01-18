Redmond man faces theft charges after 90 pieces of stolen mail found in car

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man faces mail and ID theft and other charges after a late-December traffic stop turned up 90 pieces of stolen mail in his vehicle, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

A deputy working a traffic safety overtime shift on Dec. 27 stopped a car on Boyd Acres Road in Bend for an unspecified traffic violation. During the stop, the driver gave the deputy a false name. But the deputy was familiar with the driver and confirmed the identity as Darry Larsen, 33, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies said they found evidence leading them to believe there was stolen property in the vehicle. A search turned up 90 pieces of mail stolen from Deschutes and Crook counties, including stolen checks, debit cards, credit cards, gift cards and other items, they said.

Larsen was arrested and lodged in the county jail, where he remains held without bail on a parole violation and several theft charges. Deputies said in a Facebook posting Friday the investigation is continuing, with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Online court records show Larsen was indicated on seven counts, including first-degree aggravated theft, theft and forgery, two counts of mail theft or receipt of stolen mail and giving false information to police. He is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday afternoon.