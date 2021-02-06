Bend transient arrested on attempted murder charge in stabbing last June

Crime And Courts

DA: Suspect wore ski mask, wanted romantic involvement with victim's girlfriend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 27-year-old Bend transient was arrested Friday on attempted murder, burglary and assault charges, accused of stabbing another man at the alleged victim’s northwest Bend home early last June, authorities said.

Jeffrey Gehrke was taken into custody and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail, two days after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, court records showed.

Gehrke remained held Saturday on $500,000 bail, the amount of an arrest warrant a judge signed on Wednesday. Court records showed no date for arraignment has been set.

Gehrke allegedly stabbed the other man last June 3 at the victim’s home in the 200 block of Northwest Florida Avenue, according to the indictment.

While the victim knew Gehrke, the alleged assailant was wearing a ski mask at the time of the crime, “thus establishing identity took additional investigation time,” District Attorney John Hummel told NewsChannel 21 on Saturday.

Asked about the delay in charges, Hummel said the investigation was active for the past eight months.

“An important piece of evidence was DNA results that we were waiting for from the (Oregon State Police) crime lab,” Himmel said. “Law enforcement did a top-notch job with this investigation.”

“The state alleges that the defendant was interested in having a romantic relationship with the victim’s girlfriend, which is the root of the animus he had toward the victim,” the DA said.

"Fortunately, the victim has recovered and will be fine," Hummel added.