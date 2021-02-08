OSP seeks public tips to find whoever shot doe fawn with arrow in southern Bend

Crime And Courts

Not far from offices of ODFW, where staff removed arrow, released fawn

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police requested the public's help in identifying who shot and wounded a doe fawn with an arrow near Parrell and Chase roads in southern Bend -- not far from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife office, where staffers were able to help the animal.

Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife staff located the injured doe fawn around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 near the ODFW office in Bend.

ODFW staff tranquilized the fawn and were able to surgically remove the broadhead arrow, troopers said. After the arrow removal and sedative recovery, the fawn was released.

It's likely the fawn was shot some time on Jan. 29.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police TIP number at 1-800-452-7888 or OSP and leave information for Senior Trooper Creed Cummings.

Information can also be provided at the following website https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx or the TIP information below.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

$200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or OSP(677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)