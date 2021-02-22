Redmond man pleads guilty to murder in woman’s stabbing death

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 62-year-old Redmond man entered a guilty plea Monday in last summer’s stabbing death of a Redmond-area woman he had previously dated, court records showed.

Clinton Kevin Holland, who appeared before Deschutes County Judge Alycia Sykora, was arrested last July in Hood River on felony drunken driving, hit and run and other charges, accused of ramming another car with the one he stole from murder victim Nicole Gayle Jakubek, 54.

In a plea petition Holland signed last month, he admitted killing Jakubek. The petition said prosecutors and his defense attorney will recommend a sentence of life with a minimum 25 years without the possibility of parole. He also must pay $2,510 in restitution, to cover funeral costs, and agreed to have no contact with the victim’s son.

Sentencing is set for March 16.

Authorities said Holland broke into Jakubek's home near Redmond and stabbed her repeatedly, then fled in her car. The victim was found when Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check after a family member said he’d been unable to get hold of her.

The two were not dating at the time of her death, and she reportedly planned to seek a restraining order against him.