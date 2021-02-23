Bend police issue 41 tickets during 4-hour enforcement effort in 2 school zones

Crime And Courts

Along with a dozen warnings, after a 2-week citywide education effort

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the first two weeks of February, Bend Police were educating community members with written warnings in several school zones throughout the city as classes resumed following months of distance learning.

Officers issued close to 100 written warnings for speeding, cellphone use and other violations.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, three traffic officers and two school resource officers were enforcing the school zones in the areas of Elk Meadow Elementary School and Mountain View High School.

The Officers focused their enforcement in those areas from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph and is clearly marked with signage.

There were 41 citations issued and 12 warnings, police said Tuesday.

Of the 32 citations that were issued for speeding, all of the drivers were traveling 30 mph or above in the posted 20 mph school zones. Some drivers were traveling over 40 mph in the school zones.

Officers issued four citations for cellphone use and the other violations were for driving while suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Bend Police conduct several distracted driving details throughout the year.

"We are reminding our community to please slow down and use hands-free devices for cell phones, to keep everyone safe," Lt. Juli McConkey said.