Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office chooses body, dash camera vendors

(Update: Adding $750,000 cost over five years)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After two months of field testing, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it has chosen the vendors for its body-worn and in-car camera systems that will be put in place, starting this spring.

Starting last November, two different brands of camera systems were tested for 60 days. Each deputy testing the camera systems utilized each brand of camera system for 30 days.

The testing consisted of not only field use of each camera system, but the evaluation of software, data storage requirements, data storage cost and customer service.

After receiving input from the testing deputies, Information Technologies department and its automotive fleet manager the decision was made to outfit DCSO deputies and vehicles with the Safe Fleet and Coban camera systems.

"Our total cost for all of the body-worn and in-car camera systems is approximately $750,000," Sgt. Jayson Janes said. "This is for five years, which includes company support, maintenance, warranty service, and free camera upgrades at the 18 month-two year mark and another at the four-five year mark."

The sheriff’s office plans on having body cameras issued to all patrol deputies starting the week of May 3. The agency will also be outfitting patrol cars with the in-car camera system. Installing the cameras in patrol vehicles will be done in phases.

At this time, Janes said, the department's policy for the body and in-car camera systems is still being developed, but it will be completed before May 3. The policy will be available to view on the department's website at sheriff.deschutes.org when it is finalized.

"The sheriff’s office knows implementing the use of body-worn cameras is an important step in enhancing public trust and the transparency of our operations," Friday's announcement said. "We also know implementing the camera systems comes at a cost to the residents of Deschutes County. Based on the results of the testing, the Sheriff’s Office believes the decision to choose Safe Fleet-Coban allows the Sheriff’s Office to implement body-worn and in-car camera systems in the most fiscally responsible manner.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is excited to implement the Safe Fleet - Coban camera systems, which are also being used by the Oregon State Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Chicago Police Department, Seattle Police Department, Washington State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country," the statement said.