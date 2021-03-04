S. Oregon protester ordered to pay for chalking sidewalk

Crime And Courts

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Ashland woman was ordered to pay nearly $500 for her role in a Medford demonstration that involved temporary sidewalk chalk.

The Mail Tribune reports a Jackson County judge sided with a Medford Municipal Court ruling last week, ruling that $493.04 was a reasonable amount for Teresa Safay to pay for cleaning up spray chalk outside former Congressman Greg Walden’s office.

A ruling filed Feb. 26 shows Safay was among demonstrators who gathered outside Walden’s office in 2019 and wrote messages in chalk urging Walden to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Safay was later cited for “defacing streets or sidewalks."