Lawsuit: Springfield police violated civil rights at protest

Crime And Courts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A new lawsuit claims Springfield police officers stifled protesters’ free-speech rights during protests against the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, particularly during a July 29 march.

The Register-Guard reports the group Black Unity, individual members of Black Unity and others allege in a federal lawsuit that Springfield officers “engaged in several unconstitutional actions to punish, prevent or chill Plaintiffs’ First Amendment activities” during that march.

The lawsuit names the city, Chief Richard Lewis and more than two dozen officers. The lawsuit says officers, among other actions, unlawfully detained people, colluded with counter-protestors, and used excessive force.

The City of Springfield didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.