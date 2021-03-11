Drug raid near NE Bend elementary school leads to heroin, meth, 2 arrests

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was arrested on several drug charges in a raid on his northeast Bend residence, near Ensworth Elementary School, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said, A La Pine woman at the scene also was arrested on charges including probation violation.

The Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit recently received information from concerned citizens that occupants of the residence, in the 2000 block of Daggett Lane, were involving in illegal methamphetamine sales from the location, Detective Sgt. Doug Sullivan said.

The unit began an investigation and acquired enough evidence to seek and obtain a search warrant for a raid conducted Wednesday by detectives, assisted by the sheriff’s office SWAT Team, Sullivan said.

The raid turned up evidence of drug sales and “commercial amounts of illegal drugs,” he said. A handgun and over $1,000 in cash also were seized.

The 36-year-old male resident was taken first to St. Charles Bend for an assessment, then to the county jail on charges including meth delivery and manufacture, heroin delivery within 1,000 feet of a school and felon in possession of a firearm.

A 41-year-old La Pine woman contacted at the residence also was booked into the jail on two probation violation warrants, along with charges of frequenting a place where drugs are used and giving false information to a police officer.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes unit focuses on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues related to property crimes.