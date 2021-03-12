I-84 wrong-way driver jailed after colliding with OSP trooper’s patrol car

Crime And Courts

BAKER CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon collided with an Oregon State Police senior trooper’s patrol car Friday afternoon, but both drivers escaped serious injuries, officials said, and the wrong-way driver was arrested and jailed.

OSP dispatchers received a report around 2 p.m. of a wrong-way driver on the freeway near milepost 342, Captain Tim Fox said. The reporting party saw a silver sedan driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers responded to the area in attempt to locate the driver. Less than five minutes later, the senior trooper spotted the driver, just before colliding with it on eastbound I-84 at milepost 327, Fox said.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation, then arrested and booked into the Baker County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

OSP was assisted by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and Baker City Ambulance medical personnel.