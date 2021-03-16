‘I wasn’t in my right mind’: Redmond man gets life in woman’s stabbing death

Crime And Courts

'You took away my best friend,' victim's son tells Clinton Holland

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 62-year-old Redmond man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with at least 25 years before he can seek parole in the stabbing death last July of a 54-year-old woman he’d previously dated.

Clinton Kevin Holland fatally stabbed Nicole Gayle Jakubek after breaking into her home on Southeast 35th Street, then fled in her car. He was arrested on a DUII charge in Hood River County after crashing her car.

During Tuesdsay’s sentencing, Jakubek’s son, Marshall Beaudoin, told Holland: “You took away my best friend. You wanted to be institutionalized, and that’s what you got. You chose to attack someone so frail and small.”

Defense attorney Shawn Kollie said Holland used methamphetamine constantly, with alcoholism and depression as other factors. He said Holland still doesn't remember killing Jakubek, but accepts that he did so.

When given a chance to speak, Holland told the judge: “I was high on drugs and alcohol. … I wasn’t in my right mind. I loved her.” But he added, “I know I did that. I apologize for it. That’s it.”

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Raymond Crutchley told Holland, “What you have done is, quite frankly, horrendous. … You are what you do. You brutally took her life. You are a murderer, because that’s what you did.”

Crutchley ordered Holland to have no contact with the victim’s family and to pay $2,500 restitution. He had avoided trial by signing a guilty-plea petition in January.

After the sentencing, Beaudoin told NewsChannel 21, "My mom was easily manipulated by people like him.”

"She was finally getting to the point where she was standing up for herself and saying 'no,’” Beaudoin said, but “he (Holland) was the kind of person who couldn’t stand 'no.'"

"He was a con man. When he was told to leave, he acted out. And he wanted 100% to go back to prison -- at the cost of someone else's life he did not care about."