Medford man accused of throwing homemade bombs from cars in Rogue Valley

Crime And Courts

MEDFORD, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 23-year-old Medford man is facing more than 30 charges related to throwing homemade explosive devices from a car across southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley in recent weeks, Oregon State Police said Monday.

The OSP Explosives Unit and Medford police raided a Medford home in the 1100 block of Char Way last Thursday, OSP Captain Tim Fox said. Investigators identified a suspect and during the search of the home found several items related to manufacturing destructive devices.

Brian Lighthill was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on 23 counts of manufacturing a destructive device and nine counts of possession of a destructive device. He remained jailed Monday on $500,000 after an initial court appearance last week.

The incidents first were reported last month in Medford, Central Point and White City. Fox said he was not aware of any reported injuries or damage.

Anyone with information about the explosions were asked to contact Medford Police Detective Carson at 541-774-2250 or OSP Detective Keller at 1-800-442-2068 or text *OSP.

Court records show Lighthill has past convictions for poaching and meth and heroin possession.