State courts make it easier to pay fines for traffic, other violations online

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Judicial Department has launched a new online service – the Electronic Central Violations Bureau, or eCVB – that will allow people cited for a violation to check eligibility for a fine reduction, request a reduction if they qualify, and pay securely from their computer or mobile device at any time of day.

This system ensures that their plea of no contest – required for a fine reduction – will appear in the court record and their fine is documented as paid. Previously, reductions were only available by contacting the court directly. The new online option is now available in all Oregon counties except Tillamook, Union and Wallowa.

Typical violations that qualify for a reduction in the state’s circuit courts include state traffic citations issued by law enforcement that list a circuit court as the appearance location.

Other violation types may be eligible for online payment but are not eligible for an online reduction, such as parking tickets or certain fish and wildlife violations. More detailed information on eligibility is available at https://www.courts.oregon.gov/services/online/Pages/epay-ecvb-faq.aspx.

“The new eCVB service allows people cited for certain violation types to find out if they qualify for a fine reduction, pay their fine, and have it recorded by the court – all without ever contacting the court directly, in person or remotely,” explained OJD spokesperson Todd Sprague.

In addition to the convenience, time savings and potential stress reduction for the person involved, Sprague said the new system also benefits the courts.

“It reduces staff and judge time needed to resolve violations and frees up time for other types of cases and services,” he said. “That can be especially helpful in the face of COVID-19 impacts on courts and courthouses.”

Sprague noted that the new program only applies to citations in state courts. It does not extend to local courts, such as municipal, city, or county courts. He said that tickets and fines payable through those courts are handled with those courts directly.

“It’s important for people to read the citation closely to see which court is involved,” he said. “It can be a little confusing. Though circuit courts include county names in their titles, for example the Lane County Circuit Court, they are not county courts. They are state courts.”

To increase access and efficiencies across the state, Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters asked the Legislature to authorize a Central Violations Bureau, Sprague explained. “House Bill 2240, passed in 2019, permits circuit court presiding judges to delegate authority to resolve violations to both their local circuit court Violations Bureau and a Central Violations Bureau (CVB). The new law opened the door for the development and launch of the eCVB.”

Sprague said that both circuit court and statewide violations bureaus allow people who receive a citation to request a fine reduction at the court where the violation was filed. People who do not have online access can handle their violations by contacting the court directly.

Either way, defendants who meet requirements can plead no contest and have their fine reduced based on the state’s Uniform Fine Schedule (ORS 153.800, Chief Justice Order 20-22).

The Oregon Judicial Department (OJD) includes the Oregon Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Tax Court, circuit courts in every Oregon county, and the Office of the State Court Administrator. The Department is committed to protecting rights and democracy by maintaining a strong, fair, and impartial court system. For more information, visit www.courts.oregon.gov.