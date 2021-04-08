Man arrested in NE Bend stabbing, attempted stabbing

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 63-year-old Bend man was arrested early Thursday morning, accused of stabbing one man at his former northeast Bend home after trying to stab another in a parking lot, officers said.

Bend police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to both incidents, the first around 4:40 a.m., Bend police Lt. Brian Beekman said.

An investigation found that the man attempted to stab a 55-year-old man in a parking lot in the 62000 block of Boyd Acres Road, near Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors, Beekman said. The two men knew each other and had been involved in an argument, he added.

The man then went to a home where he used to live, in the 400 block of Northeast Alpenview Lane, Beekman said. He allegedly went inside and stabbed a 53-year-old man, causing non-life threatening injuries, the lieutenant said. The victim was taken to St. Charles Bend.

Residents restrained the man at the scene until officers arrived and arrested him, Beekman said.

Beekman said the man would be lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on initial charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

He said an evidence search was underway at the home, including for the knife. It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the alleged crimes, the lieutenant added.