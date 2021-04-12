Bend police arrest home invasion robbery suspect after stolen pickup crash

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man allegedly entered a stranger’s home without permission early Monday morning, stole items including a key to a pickup truck, then drove away, crashed into a nearby fence and fled but was arrested nearby, authorities said.

Bend police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the reported home-invasion robbery in the 100 block of Northwest Wall Street, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The 41-year-old suspect entered, without permission, the home of a 53-year-old Bend man he did not know, McConkey said.

The alleged victim awakened when he heard his pickup start up and went outside to pull the suspect from his truck, but the other man fought him off and fled in the stolen truck, crashing into a nearby fence and causing over $1,000 in damage, the lieutenant said.

There were no injuries, she added.

The suspect left the area on foot but was found by officers and deputies around 5:25 a.m., about a block away from the crash site. McConkey said he still had the victim’s property on him at the time.

The man was lodged at the county jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor hit-and-run and third-degree theft.,

Bend police thanked the sheriff’s office for its help in quickly resolving the incident.