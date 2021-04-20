Body found along Lone Pine Road leads to arrest, Jefferson County DA says

Crime And Courts

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A body was found Sunday morning along Lone Pine Road in Jefferson County, prompting a major investigation that led to an arrest early Tuesday morning, District Attorney Steve Leriche said.

A male’s body was found alongside the road on Sunday morning, Leriche told NewsChannel 21.

Since then, the Tri-County Major Incident Team has been “working basically 24/7 investigating the matter,” Leriche said, including members of Oregon State Police, the Jefferson County and Deschutes County sheriff’s offices and Madras, Redmond and Bend police.

“A person has been taken into custody” in Jefferson County some time after midnight early Tuesday morning, Leriche said.

The DA said he was unsure if the victim’s family had been notified and that he expects to release more detailed information late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Numerous concerned area residents had been asking about what had taken place Sunday that prompted closure of Lone Pine Road near Skull Hollow Campground.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.