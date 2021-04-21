Bend-area man arrested on assault, other charges after SWAT Team call-out

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man who reportedly assaulted and pointed a gun at another man at a home between Bend and Sisters early Wednesday morning was arrested by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the reported assault at a home in the 67000 block of Harrington Loop, Lt. William Bailey said.

Responding deputies learned a 49-year-old Bend-area man had assaulted another man at the home, and reportedly had pointed a gun at him, Bailey said. The two men live on the same property but not in the same home.

Deputies, Bend police officers and an Oregon State Police trooper arrived on scene and tried to contact the man, but initially were unsuccessful, the lieutenant said.

DCSO SWAT Team members were called out and first was able to help the victim and other family members safely leave the property, Bailey said. They then were able to take the man into custody and recover the gun.

The man was taken to the county jail and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bend police also assisted with a drone and armored vehicle during the incident. The sheriff’s office thanked Bend and Oregon State Police for their assistance.