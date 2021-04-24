Family of man killed by Portland police calls for special prosecutor

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of the man fatally shot by a Portland police officer is calling on the governor and state attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to do an independent investigation of the incident.

Robert Delgado was shot April 16 by East Precinct Officer Zachary DeLong at Lents Park in Southeast Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports his children and other family members gathered Friday at the Portland law offices of their attorney, J. Ashlee Albies.

Albies says the family recognizes that we don’t know everything that happened and that the investigation is still underway. But she says video and witness accounts show Delgado was having a mental health crisis.