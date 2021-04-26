7 cases of stolen fishing gear in 2 weeks at Central Oregon campgrounds
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says seven cases of stolen fishing gear have been reported in the past two weeks and is urging those hitting the high lakes to be cautious so they don't join the list of victims.
KJ Risdal said Monday he was camping at Crane Prairie last Thursday when about $15,000 worth of fishing gear was stolen from the back of his truck.
Six fly rods, the reels that go with them and 15 fly boxes with about 5,000 trout flies were among the items taken.
Risdal says in the 17 years that he’s been fishing in Central Oregon, none of his items have ever been stolen or messed with.
“I think maybe they saw us pulling it all out of my boat at the boat launch, because I left my boat in the water overnight. I took everything out of the boat, because it wasn’t close by, and then we just threw it all in here,” Risdal said.
Risadal says he had backed his truck up against the camper he was staying in. His truck was about eight feet away from the camper when the items were taken.
The stolen gear incidents took place at Crane Prairie Reservoir and the Gull Point Campground at Wickiup Reservoir.
“As long as people are out camping and fishing and they leave their equipment out unattended, there are people who will take advantage of it,” said sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes.
Risdal says he had sentimental attachments to many of the items that were taken.
“You know, I have memories with people that have passed on, my dad, are associated with a lot of those flies and the places where we fished at. So yeah, that part of it is what really hurt, the flies,” said Risdal.
Risdal is offering a $2,500 reward for the return of his items.
Janes also encourages the public to share any information on the stolen items.
“If you’re aware of where this property may be going or who may be responsible for taking it, please let us know, because we would like to return the property back to these people,” Janes said.
Solid gold fishing pole???
With a diamond encrusted handle and silver eyelets. It’s the Kardashian model, bling-bling!
The guy had 1/2 a dozen or more high end fly rods and reels taken. 10-15k is not a stretch at all. Some of the newer rods are pushing a grand. Reels aren’t far behind that price. Flies – easily $1.50-2.00 a fly. With 5 thousand flies – the math isn’t hard.
Thank you for your pointing out the math to those who posted above you….this stuff isn’t cheap
Just like the folks stripping subarus down to the hubs at trailheads
thanks progressives for raising your spawn with no respect
use a bait vehicle, pun indended, with lots of valuables in plain sight…works like a fly attracted to ****. easy arrests.
$15k worth of fishing gear?!?! Barney, was there an extra zero accidently placed in there? I mean, we’re talking about FISHING, right? Maybe you boys should take up something ‘cheap’, like skiing.
$1000 fly pole $400 reel I can have $15’000 in fly rods in my drift boat easily.Happens every year meth heads from lapine
Anyone with common sense would not leave $15k worth of anything, anywhere like that, overnight. Also, I guarantee he didn’t have $15k worth of equipment.
You guarantee it? how so? Sure, use your Walmart ugly stick and some power bait, but don’t assume to know how much others put into it.
Guess you haven’t spent much time in the fly fishing world. This is HIGH dollar stuff. Ever hear of the Grindstone Ranch out East of Bend??? $1500-ish per guy for a 3 day trip at an exclusive world class trout fishery. These guys have more money to spend on fishing than you could imagine. A $1000 fly rod is not an imaginary thing…..there are more expensive ones out there for those that take their sport very seriously. $4600 for this beauty https://moneyinc.com/most-expensive-fishing-rods-on-the-market-today/#:~:text=Oyster%20Bamboo%20Fly%20Rod%20%E2%80%93%20%244%2C600,out%20there%20on%20the%20market.
Really sucks when you just want to go out and have a good time hunting,fishing or camping and you have to chain everything down.
Just imagine how the fish feel
you can thank the progressives
I feel bad for the victims but if I had 15K in fishing gear it darn sure would be locked up when unattended. These thefts are nothing new at the lakes unfortunately.
Yep, for years. Wick and Crane are the worst.
a wise man once said- if a guy brings more fish tackle than beer, he’s probably not much fun to fish with.