Arson arrest made in fire at SE Bend transient camp

Bend Fire & Rescue
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Sunday evening at a southeast Bend transient camp, the second in the area in five days, prompted police to detain two people, at least one to be charged with arson, officers said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. to the fire near the intersection of Southeast 15th Street and Lostine Circle. As with a half-acre fire last Wednesday evening – found to be human-caused – 15th Street was closed for a time for firefighting efforts. That fire prompted alerts to three nearby homes.

Bend police Sgt. Rob Emerson said two suspects were detained and at least one will face arson charges for a blaze believed to have been intentionally set.

No injuries or property damage were reported, Emerson said.

