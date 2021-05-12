SE Bend brush fire stopped at half-acre; 3 nearby homes put on alert

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small, human-caused brush fire in southeast Bend was stopped at about a half-acre Wednesday evening after prompting authorities to put a few nearby homes on alert, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the reported fire on Southeast 15th Street at Lostine Circle, Public Information Officer Trish Connolly said.

No evacuations occurred, but three nearby homes were put on alert, she said. SE 15th Street was closed for a time as crews doused the blaze.

An initial investigation determined the fire was human-caused, Connolly said, but it’s not yet known if it was accidental or intentional.

“Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community that the fuels are already dry, and fires will grow quickly in these (warm) conditions,” Connolly said.