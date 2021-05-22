Police: Portland bus driver shot while driving passengers

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a TriMet bus driver was shot Saturday night while driving passengers.

A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.

Portland Police Bureau news release:

Bus Driver Struck by Bullet Behind Wheel (Photo)

On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 7:01p.m., an East Precinct officer was on another call and heard gunfire near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. She and other officers responded and discovered that a TriMet bus driver was shot while behind the wheel of the bus. The driver, an adult male, was seriously injured, but was conscious and talking to officers. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

There were passengers on the bus, but no reports of injuries. There was a bullet hole found in the windshield (photos).

The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is on scene and investigating. During the investigation, both Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street are closed. Media staging is the parking lot at Gateway, 1403 NE 102nd Ave. An Acting Lieutenant will be available for interviews.

If anyone has information about this case, please reference Portland Police case 21-138251 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov .

