Two Bend residents stabbed in apartment parking lot fight; hospital placed on lockout

Crime And Courts

Police say injuries were non-life-threatening; no arrests have been made

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend residents were stabbed Saturday night during a fight in the parking lot of a northeast Bend apartment complex and were taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, prompting a 90-minute lockout at the hospital, authorities said. There have been no arrests as the investigation continues, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the reported stabbing at the Stonebriar Apartments in the 21000 block of Highway 20, Lieutenant Brian Beekman said.

“Witnesses saw an altercation involving numerous people in the parking lot,” Beekman said in a news release.

Officers found two males with stab wounds, one 23 and the other 17, Beekman said. They were taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” the lieutenant said. “An investigation is ongoing to determine what crimes were committed during this incident and to identify suspect(s).”

Beekman told NewsChannel 21 police had put “a lot of investigative resources” on the incident and expect to talk with several people, including the two males who were stabbed, in coming days.

Workers at St. Charles Bend, a few blocks from the stabbing scene, received an “emergency alert” text and link to a brief note that an emergency lockout protocol was activated at the hospital around 10:30 p.m.

St. Charles Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman said, "We did lockout for about 90 minutes, until we were sure there was no threat to our patients."

During a lockout, hospital entrances are locked, allowing people to leave but not to enter the hospital, as a precautionary measure.

Beekman confirmed that officers relayed “the status of what was going on to hospital staff. It’s ultimately their call on what they would do.”