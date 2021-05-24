Prineville Liquor Store offers reward for burglars who entered through the roof

Crime And Courts

(Update: Correcting name)

Thieves dropped in and went right after the pricey, top-shelf liquor - literally

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bob Dickey, owner of the Prineville Liquor Store off Third Street, had a long, challenging morning Monday after thousands of dollars of pricey, top-shelf (literally) liquor were taken by burglars who broke in through the store's roof.

"The police were here -- they were everywhere. There was at least 15 officers," Dickey said later.

Dickey said he got a phone call around 1:30 a.m. from his security company, telling him that the alarm at his business had been triggered.

When Dickey arrived at the store, he said the ceiling tiles behind his cash registers were missing.

"They came through the roof and just picked all the liquor -- this top shelf was completely empty of liquor when we got here, and normally it's very full," Dickey said.

Dicley added that only high-end bottles of alcohol were taken.

"Everything that was stolen was over $100 and as high as $350, $400 per bottle," Dickey said.

In the seven years that Dickey has owned this store, he has never experienced a break in -- until now.

He added that about 50 bottles were taken from his liquor store, with some eventually being left on the roof.

Dickey called in staff early to help clean up the place so they could still open for the day. He estimates his losses at about $8,000 in liquor, along with at least $5,000 of property damage.

He is asking the public for help in finding out more information about the suspects, "a $500 reward for those people who can help us find the perpetrators that did this to us."

Dickey says he hopes the surveillance cameras in his store will be able to help police identify and catch the culprits.

We do have cameras, and we will have a video delivered to the police department so they’ll have surveillance of anything that occurred while we were gone," Dickey said.