Keys left on table lead to pickup theft at NE Bend pizza parlor; Portland-area pair arrested

Crime And Courts

Truck recovered; charged couple also had guns, drugs; police remind to keep valuables with you at all times

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Surveillance video and a stolen credit card purchase led Bend police to a Clackamas County pair who were arrested, accused of stealing a pickup truck from a Keizer woman who’d left her keys on a table at a Bend pizza parlor Wednesday night, police said.

Police were called to Abby’s Pizza on Northeast Third Street just after 8 p.m. on a report of a stolen 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, told police she had been at the restaurant for several hours and realized when she left that her truck had been stolen. She said she had left her keys on a table, walked away and returned to find the keys were gone, as well as her pickup, which held her purse, including her credit cards and cellphone.

An officer reviewed video surveillance of the two suspects inside the restaurant and was able to obtain the license plate and make of the Honda Accord they arrived in, McConkey said.

When the victim and officer called one of the credit card companies to cancel the card, they were told it was recently used at the Nike Store in the Bend Factory Stores on South Highway 97.

McConkey said police found the Honda around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station on Southeast Division Street.

The two occupants – a 39-year-old Eagle Creek man and a 31-year-old Milwaukie woman – they had several items they bought with the stolen credit card, as well as other items belonging to the victim, she said.

The pair also had a rifle and two handguns, methamphetamine and heroin in their possession, McConkey said. They were arrested on numerous charges, including car theft, first- and second-degree theft, ID theft and drug possession and delivery charges.

Officers were able to determine where the stolen pickup was located and returned it to the victim.

"Bend Police want to remind our community members to keep valuables with you at all times, such as keys, purses, and wallets, in order to prevent other crimes," McConkey said in a news release. "If you find you are a victim of a theft, call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 immediately, to file a report."