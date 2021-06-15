Bend man arrested in sex assault on teen girl in parking lot of Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

Crime And Courts

Police say 16-year-old fought back until suspect left; was arrested at nearby home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend man was arrested Monday night on charges he accosted and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl as she walked to her car in the parking lot of the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, police said.

A worker at the facility on Northeast Sixth Street called Deschutes County dispatchers just before 8:30 p.m. to report the assault, which the alleged victim had just reported to staff, Sergeant Wes Murphy said.

The Bend teen told officers she was walking to her car when she was approached from behind by the man, whom she did not know, Murphy said.

She said the man, who police later identified as a 56-year-old Bend man, began talking to her, sharing personal information, and tried to hug her. Murphy said the teen fought back, trying to push him away, and he then touched her inappropriately and kissed her.

The girl continued to fight back until the man stopped the assault and left the area, Murphy said.

The alleged victim was able to recall specific details of the suspect’s clothing and statements, enabling officers to find him in a house near the facility, where he was arrested, the sergeant said. Police also learned he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Douglas County.

The suspect was booked into the county jail on four counts each of third-degree sex abuse (involving a victim under 18) and harassment, as well as the Douglas County warrant on a felony driving offense.

"The Bend Police Department would like to thank the staff at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center and the employees of the Bend Park and Recreation District for their assistance and their commitment to the safety of their patrons and community members of Bend,” Murphy said in a news release.