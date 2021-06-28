Redmond man enters not-guilty pleas in hit-and-run DUII crash that killed man, 90

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond man pleaded not guilty Monday to numerous charges in a drugged driving hit-and-run crash that killed a 90-year-old Redmond man crossing Northwest Sixth Street last fall.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller set an April 19 date for a five-day trial of Anthony Vasquez, now 20, who faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, first-degree manslaughter, DUII, felony hit-and-run, reckless endangering and third-degree rape, the latter charge for allegedly having sex last year with a girl under 16.

Police said at the time Leroy Hall, 90, had been crossing Northwest Sixth Street wearing dark clothes and not in a marked crosswalk when hew as struck an SUV, then another vehicle. He died at the scene.

Vasquez was found and arrested in southwest Redmond less than 10 minutes later, police said.