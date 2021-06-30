FBI offers $5,000 reward for info to find suspects in Warm Springs arson fire

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI said Wednesday it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation on the evening of Monday, June 21.

Warm Springs emergency crews responded to the fire at 8:41 pm. The fire burned about 42 acres of brush and grass on the Fish Hatchery Grade between mile posts 13 and 14 on Highway 3.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

As part of this publicity effort, the FBI has created a "Seeking Information" poster for the "Most Wanted" section of the FBI's website. That poster can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/human-caused-brush-fire/download.pdf. Facebook and Instagram ads will also be running in the Jefferson and Wasco County areas.

The FBI and the Warm Springs Police Department are asking that anyone with information about this fire to contact law enforcement. The FBI can be reached in Bend at (541) 389-1202 or in Portland at (503) 224-4181. WSPD can be reached at (541) 553-2202. Information may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.