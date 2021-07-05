Except for a few incidents, Bend first responders say fireworks ban over holiday was successful

Crime And Courts

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend PD, Bend Fire & Rescue)

Ban ends Friday; Bend woman charged with trying to sell illegal fireworks, man charged with reckless burning

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Typically, the Bend police and fire departments have their hands full at this time of year, but representatives say the city's and Deschutes County's bans on fireworks use kept things relatively quiet.

"Very mellow, compared to what we've seen in the past,” Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said Monday.

Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh had a similar view.

"I do not recall seeing fewer fireworks in the early afternoon or evening hours than I did yesterday,” Burleigh told NewsChannel 21.

Due to a record-breaking heat wave and drought conditions drying potential fire fuels, all fireworks use by the public is banned by the city of Bend through Friday July 9th. Similar steps were taken by the cities of Redmond and La Pine, as well as Deschutes County. Sisters and Sunriver already have long-standing fireworks bans.

A hotline and email system was set up with Bend police to report any illegal firework activity, which could lead to a fine as high as $750.

Burleigh said between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, Bend police received five calls regarding fireworks. A typical July 4th brings 180-200 calls. He said he also read around 30 emails regarding fireworks use.

"The majority of our community, I believe, looked at that and understood the fire danger we have, they understood what could happen, and they wanted to mitigate that,” Burleigh said.

However, shortly after NewsChannel 21 spoke with Burleigh, police cited a Bend woman for attempting to sell $2,500 worth of illegal fireworks.

Sergeant Wes Murphy said police received a tip Monday morning that illegal fireworks were posted for sale on Craigslist in Bend.

Murphy said an officer responded to the ad, posing as a potential buyer, and agreed to meet the seller to buy five boxes of "mortars" for $2,500.

The seller and "buyer" met in a gas station parking lot, where a 28-year-old Bend woman admitted to trying to sell illegal fireworks, the sergeant said. The officer seized two boxes of illegal fireworks, each containing 24 canister or artillery shells, which Murphy said the woman admitted buying in Washington state.

Police said the woman also admitted to planning to scam the officer by dumping the two boxes' contents into a large bag and presenting them as five boxes. She was arrested by citation in lieu of custody on the charge of sale, possession and use of fireworks.

Kettering said the fire department responded to one fire call regarding illegal fireworks sparking a fire on Wilson Avenue near the railroad tracks. The fire was quickly put out, and the man was cited and arrested for reckless burning.

Kettering said she feels most people in Bend are becoming more aware of the drought and high heat conditions and are making the right decisions.

"I think a lot of people decided to do the smart thing and either wait to celebrate with fireworks or just find alternatives,” Kettering said.

However, with the fireworks ban set to end on Friday, Kettering fears there could be a large increase in fireworks use after that date, but she hopes people continue to be safe.

"Just be smart about it, and use common sense," Kettering said. "If it's hot, if it's dry, if it's windy, don't do it."

At the moment, Kettering and Burleigh said the ban, and the education around it, did a good job of preventing fireworks-related issues.

"I would say the ban was a success for the July 4th holiday,” Kettering said.

"I mean success is relative, right?” Burleigh remarked. “I don't know of any major issues occurred to this point in the city of Bend."