Spike strips, pursuit maneuver, DCSO K-9’s bite lead to Bend man’s arrest in pickup theft

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – It took spike strips, a pursuit-intervention maneuver and the bite of a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 to stop and arrest a 27-year-old Bend man who led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen pickup truck in Tumalo early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

A deputy was in the area of Johnson and Tumalo Reservoir roads shortly after 4 a.m. when he spotted the Ford F-350 driving at a high rate of speed, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

The deputy was able to catch up to the pickup in the area of Highway 20 near Fryrear Road and saw it pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Janes said the deputy tried to stop the pickup but the driver refused to pull over.

The deputy pursued the truck until the pursuit was discontinued due to the driver’s reckless driving, Janes said.

Deputies saw the pickup drive onto Fryrear Road off Highway 126, Janes said. They set up spike strips in the area in an attempt to stop the driver. The spike strips were successful in deflating two of the pickup’s tiers but the driver still refused to stop.

The Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) was used and succeeded in getting the truck stopped near Highway 20 and Dayton Road, Janes said. The PIT maneuver is a pursuit tactic in which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

The driver tried to run but was caught by sheriff’s K-9 Ronin and partner Deputy Michael Mangin, but Janes said the driver refused to comply with deputies, resisted arrest and was bitten by Ronin as a result.

Deputies learned the pickup was actually one of two stolen on Tuesday from a Bend landscaping business. The recovered F-350 had red and white company markings but had been painted black; deputies are still looking for the other, Chevy pickup, Janes said.

The driver was taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation of the dog bite, then taken to the county jail and booked on numerous charges, including car theft, aggravated theft, attempt to elude police (felony and misdemeanor), reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest.

Two deputies received minor injuries while trying to take the man into custody, Janes said. They were evaluated at St. Charles and returned to duty.