Windows smashed, credit cards stolen from cars parked at Lava Island Falls

Six such break-ins at Deschutes County trailheads already this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A beautiful day by the Deschutes River ended in broken glass and frustration after two cars parked at Lava Island Falls were broken into.

On Friday, each car had a smashed window, with items, including credit cards, missing.

One couple, who chose to remain anonymous, said they were hiking at Lava Island Falls south of Bend for a few hours.

By the time they returned to the parking lot, their car, and the car behind it, had shattered windows.

A purse, containing credit cards, was missing.

When the couple returned from their hike to find the front window smashed, they were completely surprised.

They have lived in Bend for a year, but have been visiting Bend for many years, and said they have never experienced anything like this.

However, Sergeant Jayson Janes with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said this time of year, you need to be prepared for things like this to happen.

"Your items are not safe locked in your car, or hidden in your car,” Janes said.

Janes said during warmer months, especially on busier weekends, car break-ins at popular trailheads become more common.

He said so far this year, there have been six car break-ins at Deschutes County trailheads.

Between 2019 and 2020, there were 20 break-ins.

Janes said the suspects typically know the area well.

"Normally, the suspects are local people that know that the trailheads get busy, and not everyone wants to carry their valuables with them," he said.

The couple said the purse that was stolen was not visible from outside the car.

However, Janes said it's better to be safe, and not leave it to chance.

"If you don't want to carry it with you, I would recommend not bringing it at all,” Janes said. “And if you do bring anything of value, I would bring it with you."