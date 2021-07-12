Windows smashed, credit cards stolen from cars parked at Lava Island Falls
(Update: Adding video, comments from Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)
Six such break-ins at Deschutes County trailheads already this year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A beautiful day by the Deschutes River ended in broken glass and frustration after two cars parked at Lava Island Falls were broken into.
On Friday, each car had a smashed window, with items, including credit cards, missing.
One couple, who chose to remain anonymous, said they were hiking at Lava Island Falls south of Bend for a few hours.
By the time they returned to the parking lot, their car, and the car behind it, had shattered windows.
A purse, containing credit cards, was missing.
When the couple returned from their hike to find the front window smashed, they were completely surprised.
They have lived in Bend for a year, but have been visiting Bend for many years, and said they have never experienced anything like this.
However, Sergeant Jayson Janes with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said this time of year, you need to be prepared for things like this to happen.
"Your items are not safe locked in your car, or hidden in your car,” Janes said.
Janes said during warmer months, especially on busier weekends, car break-ins at popular trailheads become more common.
He said so far this year, there have been six car break-ins at Deschutes County trailheads.
Between 2019 and 2020, there were 20 break-ins.
Janes said the suspects typically know the area well.
"Normally, the suspects are local people that know that the trailheads get busy, and not everyone wants to carry their valuables with them," he said.
The couple said the purse that was stolen was not visible from outside the car.
However, Janes said it's better to be safe, and not leave it to chance.
"If you don't want to carry it with you, I would recommend not bringing it at all,” Janes said. “And if you do bring anything of value, I would bring it with you."
Comments
7 Comments
the california expierence
got that right. wasn’t long ago . you could leave your vehicle there unlocked and didn’t have to worry about it. but that time is gone along with everything else that made this place special.
The best way to get your windows smashed is to leave a purse in a locked car. It’s happened to people I know; an expensive lesson to never do it again.
while that is true, this is not the city, or at least it didn’t used to be. In years gone by this would not be a concern. This sucks.
What we need is a “Central Oregon Citizen Patrol” that will take photos and videos of these criminals and provide them to law enforcement.
Visit Bend!
It’s like visiting the Golden Gate bridge right here in Bend