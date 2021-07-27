Bend police seek public tips after several shots fired into unoccupied RV
One of several RVs in area of Hunnell Road homeless encampment
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s assistance Tuesday as they try to find whoever fired several gunshots late Monday night into an unoccupied RV, one of several parked on the north end of Bend in an area of homeless encampments.
Police were dispatched around 11:50 p.m. to the area of Clausen and Grandview drives for a complaint regarding shots fired, Lt. Juli McConkey said. She said it was one of a number of RV’s parked on Clausen Drive just north of Hunnell Road, the site of a large homeless camp.
Officers spoke to several people awakened by gunshots fired at and into the RV by a suspect who left before police arrived, she said.
Officers found empty shell casings and several bullet holes in the RV, which was not occupied at the time of the shooting.
Police asked anyone with more information regarding the shooting complaint to contact the Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.
it will just get worse and the city will be liable & happily ‘settle’ using our $$$$$
Correct its our responsibility as taxpayers to keep the streets safe for everyone, if we cant do that than yes we are liable- its the american way for centuries comrade
!
Even more helpful than your typical semi-literate maga whining, would be to know (publicly) what caliber and type of bullets were used, so we better understand if it was an attempted assault (.45) or just perhaps someone with too much time on their hands (.22)
Just more bad news regarding the parasites. As long as this area caters to them, they will continue to come here. They are takers, not givers.