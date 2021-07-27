Bend police seek public tips after several shots fired into unoccupied RV

Crime And Courts

One of several RVs in area of Hunnell Road homeless encampment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s assistance Tuesday as they try to find whoever fired several gunshots late Monday night into an unoccupied RV, one of several parked on the north end of Bend in an area of homeless encampments.

Police were dispatched around 11:50 p.m. to the area of Clausen and Grandview drives for a complaint regarding shots fired, Lt. Juli McConkey said. She said it was one of a number of RV’s parked on Clausen Drive just north of Hunnell Road, the site of a large homeless camp.

Officers spoke to several people awakened by gunshots fired at and into the RV by a suspect who left before police arrived, she said.

Officers found empty shell casings and several bullet holes in the RV, which was not occupied at the time of the shooting.

Police asked anyone with more information regarding the shooting complaint to contact the Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.