Crook County traffic stop, drug-sniffing K-9 lead to pound of meth, driver’s arrest

Crime And Courts

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A traffic stop on Northwest Madras Highway this week led to a K-9’s detection of drugs, a search that turned up a pound of methamphetamine and the driver's arrest, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said Friday.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday near milepost 20 on the highway for failure to drive within a lane, Sergeant Mitch Madden said.

Deputies contacted the male driver and female passenger, both from the Portland area, and “developed reason to believe the mail driver was involved in drug crimes,” Madden said in a news release.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office drug-detection K-9 Jett was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance, Madden said.

A search of the pickup turned up about a pound of meth that Madden said was being brought to Prineville.

The driver was lodged in the county jail on drug-related charges, while the passenger was released without incident, Madden said.

The names of those arrested were not released because of the ongoing investigation, the sergeant added.