Mail, ID theft investigation leads to raid on SW Redmond home, arrest of 2 residents

Crime And Courts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of recent mail theft and other financial crimes led to a raid Thursday on a southwest Redmond home by Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives and SWAT Team members and the arrest of two residents.

The detectives and SWAT members served a search warrant around 7 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Southwest Indian Place, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The sheriff’s office had obtained evidence linking a 33-year-old resident with recent mail theft and other financial crimes, as well as active arrest warrants, Janes said.

Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the man and his home. Janes said the SWAT Team was used based on the number of people known to live at the home and some occupants’ history.

Several people were detained without incident during the raid, he said, which turned up more evidence of mail theft and financial crimes.

The man was taken to the county jail and booked on charges including aggravated identity theft, two counts each of ID theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief, 13 counts of mail theft, third-degree theft, a parole violation and active arrest warrant.

During the raid, a rifle was found in possession of a 44-year-old convicted felon also living there, Janes said. He also was taken to the jail and lodged on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.

The investigation is continuing, Janes said, and the sheriff’s office expects more charges.