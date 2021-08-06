April, June murder trials set for Bend man in killings of woman, two brothers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A judge on Friday set two murder trials next year for a Bend man charged in the killing of a woman late last year and two brothers in March.
Randall Kilby, 36, wore a mask as he made an in-person court appearance for Friday’s court hearing, after earlier appearances by video from the Deschutes County Jail.
Circuit Judge Wells Ashby set an April 5 10-day jury trial on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the March 20 killing of brothers Benjamin and Jeffrey Taylor, at least one with an ax.
Ashby set a June 1, 10-day trial on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Daphne Dawn Banks, who was allegedly assaulted on Christmas Day at the home Kilby shared with the Taylor brothers. She was hospitalized and placed on life support but died in early January.
Kilby, who had claimed Banks fell off a stool and hit her head, was arrested for assault, but released without being formally charged.
The Taylors, who lived with Kilby at Romaine Village, allegedly were attacked and killed by Kilby on March 20. A fire of undetermined origin destroyed that home in early April, after Kilby’s arrest.
District Attorney John Hummel later said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Kilby in the fatal Christmas Day assault on Banks until his statements to police after the later killings. Kilby pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in late May.
Use our search engine and his name, you'll find several stories dating back to late last year.
https://ktvz.com/?s=randall+kilby
https://ktvz.com/news/crime-courts/2021/03/21/two-bodies-found-in-sw-bend-manufactured-home-suspect-in-custody/
Barney, the fire was not of undetermined origin. Kilby's mother admitted to lighting a fire in the fireplace to "Clean the Flu". She then went out to sleep in her car.