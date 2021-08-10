Deschutes County Courthouse is making room for two more judges

Crime And Courts

Remodeling plans in the works for new additions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two new judges soon will be sitting on the bench for Deschutes County, the first additions to the currently seven-member group of judges in 20 years.

Not only is the county getting new judges, the courthouse is also getting a makeover, in part to make room for them.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with Circuit Judge Wells Ashby, the county's presiding judge, about the added positions. He says it's an important investment for the county and will help move more cases along, tackling a backlog in the courts.

Gov. Kate Brown announced last Friday that she is accepting applications for the two positions, with a submission deadline of August 23. Ashby says he expects interest to be strong.

However, the consideration and hiring process for a new judge is fairly lengthy. Ashby says the selections are expected to be made by about the first week of December.

