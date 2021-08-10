Sheriff: Nearly 350 guns seized from Clackamas County home; arrests expected

Crime And Courts

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say deputies recently seized 337 firearms from a Clackamas County home, and related arrests are expected.

KGW reports the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the cache of illegal weapons seized in late July included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

Sheriff's officials say it’s believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency’s history.

The seizure comes after deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home in June.

“The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence,” Multnomah County undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O’Donnell said.