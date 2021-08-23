Portland police: 5 men shot attending vigil for shooting victim

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say five men attending a vigil at the site of a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood in Portland were shot Sunday night.

Police said on Monday that 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Mingle Lounge. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, in the same area, police reported a shooting after a victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Over the next two hours, police learned four other men had also been shot and taken to hospitals. They had all been attending a vigil for the man killed that morning.

Police say numerous people were inside the bar and at the vigil and are urging anyone with information to speak to police.

Meanwhile, Portland police say they're looking for a second shooter, after bullets were fired downtown during weekend demonstrations.

Opposing rallies by a far-right group and left-wing anti-fascists drew hundreds of people to the Rose City on Sunday. They ended up sparking clashes that resulted in violence and property destruction.

Late Sunday afternoon, shots were fired at demonstrators downtown. No one was injured. A 65-year-old man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Monday, police said there is evidence a second gun was fired during the same incident and that a group of people may have been pursuing the alleged shooter before the gunfire started.