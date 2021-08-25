CODE Team: Naked fugitive arrested during SW Bend parking lot drug deal

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 38-year-old Bend fugitive arrested during an apparent drug deal in a southwest Bend restaurant parking lot was sitting naked in his car at the time, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team said Wednesday.

CODE Team detectives were conducting surveillance around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southwest Century Drive and Knoll Avenue as part of their ongoing long-term investigation into the importation and distribution of drugs in the area, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

Detectives identified the man driving in the area and confirmed he had an outstanding arrest warrant for felony parole violation, Vander Kamp said.

They watched him pull into a restaurant parking lot, parking door-to-door with another car. “It appeared that a drug transaction was occurring,” the sergeant said in a news release.

Detectives, assisted by Bend police, contacted both vehicles and found the alleged drug seller naked in the driver’s seat, with a “commercial quantity” of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a scale, brass knuckles and a bottle of pepper spray also in the car.

The suspect initially was not complying with the detective’s commands to get out of the car. He eventually was removed from his car and dressed by detectives once secured, Vander Kamp said.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on the parole violation warrant, drug charges and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.