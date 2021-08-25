Law enforcement says methamphetamine still top illegal drug threat to Central Oregonians

Crime And Courts

Most coming over Mexico border; deaths nearly doubled 2016-2019

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Three recent drug investigations in Deschutes County have all involved the same illegal drug, methamphetamine, as is fairly common.

A recent report shows methamphetamine is the No, 1 drug threat in Oregon.

Recent drug arrests made by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team also highlight the problem.



"We know drug here use is an issue and it's going to take more than us trying to get it off the streets to solve the problem," Deschutes County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes said Wednesday.



Janes also said most of the cases the CODE Team deals with are for distribution of meth, with those involved normally being from outside of Central Oregon.

Last Thursday, three people were arrested in Sisters for alleged distribution of methamphetamine. That same day, a Redmond man was arrested on suspicion of making and selling meth from his home.

A Bend man was arrested on Tuesday of this week, in the parking lot of a restaurant on suspicion of selling the drug.



Janes said most of the drugs handled are coming in through the southern border.



"The methamphetamine and the heroin that we see here is generally coming up from Mexico," Janes said.



He believes the high-level use of methamphetamine in Central Oregon is due to three main factors: its high level of addictiveness, its cheap cost and its easy accessibility.



In Oregon, the number of accidental deaths involving methamphetamine combined with one or more other drugs rose nearly 93% between 2016 and 2019.



Jane also said that although the number of arrests involving methamphetamine has decreased, due to the passing of legislation that decriminalizes a small amount, it doesn't mean the drug is being used any less.



"With the passage of Measure 110, it has changed the amount of arrests that have been made by law enforcement, although we've probably had the same number of contacts," Janes said.