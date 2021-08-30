NE Bend doctor’s office victim of repeated flag, sign vandalism

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dr. Erika Beard-Irvine's pediatric office in northeast Bend had a rough week, when it comes to the flag and signs outside.

A member of the staff posted to the practice's Facebook page last Monday with a photo of a rainbow flag hanging hanging outside that had been torn off in the middle.

The office's posting said the flag said: "Human-Kind, be both," and said a Black Lives Matter sign also vanished.

The office made another post, of a second flag being destroyed, and then Thursday posted a picture of cut-up signs on the office's front steps. The post claimed the signs weren't even their own this time.

