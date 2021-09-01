Bend man receives 100-month prison sentence in Prineville assault on wife

Crime And Courts

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 41-year-old Bend man was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in prison after a Crook County jury convicted him of first-degree sodomy following a two-day trial on charges he assaulted his wife several years ago, Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting said.

Bobby Beau John Moody received a 100-month sentence from Circuit Judge Michael McLane, with no eligibility for any form of early release, as well as 140 months of active post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender.

Moody declined to make a statement to the court prior to sentencing, Whiting said.

Bend police received a report in January of 2020 that Moody sexually assaulted his wife several years earlier, Whiting said. The report was referred to Prineville police due to the location where the crime occurred. Detective Kathryn Bottoms investigated the case and referred the matter to the DA’s office.

Whiting noted that Moody was convicted in 1999 on third-degree charges of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl, then convicted twice of failing to register as a sex offender, in 2001 and 2010. He also was convicted in 2015 of methamphetamine possession and in 2020 of commercial sexual solicitation.

"It is well-documented that victims of sexual violence often do not immediately report that they have been sexually abused," Whiting said in a news release.

"Victims of intimate partner sexual violence face unique barriers that dissuade them from disclosing that they were sexually assaulted," he added. "Victims fear that they will not be believed due to lack of meaningful physical evidence, because of the very nature of being intimate partners with the perpetrator of the sexual violence.

"Intimate partner sexual violence is a crime and the criminal justice system will respond appropriately to investigate and hold these offenders accountable." Whiting said.