Bend police: Passenger threatens Uber driver with gun; suspect surrenders after motel standoff

Crime And Courts

(Update: Police add more details)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Lafayette, Oregon man who allegedly threatened an Uber driver with a handgun Thursday night fled to a nearby northeast Bend motel room, prompting a standoff that brought numerous police to the scene until he surrendered more than two hours later, officers said.

Police responded around 9:40 p.m. to the reported incident involving an Uber passenger and driver in the area of Northeast Second Street and Greeley Avenue, Sergeant Joe Pacheco said.

The gun was presented after the man got a ride from another location in Bend, at a point when both men were outside of the vehicle, officers said, The Uber driver was not injured.

"They had a brief disagreement about something, and it led to him pulling out a gun," Lt. Clint Burleigh said. The Uber driver then contacted police dispatchers.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the 27-year-old passenger of the Uber driver fled to a nearby motel room, Pacheco said.

Responding police set up a perimeter, evacuated some nearby motel rooms and and tried to negotiate with the man to surrender. Pacheco said he initially did not respond to police negotiators.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) also was called to the motel and continued trying to negotiate with the man to surrender. He finally did so around midnight and was taken into custody without further incident or any injuries, Pacheco said. A handgun was recovered at the scene, officers added.

The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.