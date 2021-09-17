Bend police: Passenger threatens Uber driver with gun; suspect surrenders after motel standoff
(Update: Police add more details)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Lafayette, Oregon man who allegedly threatened an Uber driver with a handgun Thursday night fled to a nearby northeast Bend motel room, prompting a standoff that brought numerous police to the scene until he surrendered more than two hours later, officers said.
Police responded around 9:40 p.m. to the reported incident involving an Uber passenger and driver in the area of Northeast Second Street and Greeley Avenue, Sergeant Joe Pacheco said.
The gun was presented after the man got a ride from another location in Bend, at a point when both men were outside of the vehicle, officers said, The Uber driver was not injured.
"They had a brief disagreement about something, and it led to him pulling out a gun," Lt. Clint Burleigh said. The Uber driver then contacted police dispatchers.
Before officers arrived on the scene, the 27-year-old passenger of the Uber driver fled to a nearby motel room, Pacheco said.
Responding police set up a perimeter, evacuated some nearby motel rooms and and tried to negotiate with the man to surrender. Pacheco said he initially did not respond to police negotiators.
The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) also was called to the motel and continued trying to negotiate with the man to surrender. He finally did so around midnight and was taken into custody without further incident or any injuries, Pacheco said. A handgun was recovered at the scene, officers added.
The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Comments
21 Comments
Gig work, Is it worth it?
You are even “allowed” to carry your #2 with with you while Ubering, yet you have no idea who may be in your car.
Aren’t “allowed” to carry your #2
Print his name, more victims could very well be “out there” (by your illogical rule)
When police turn to the public to seek other possible victims, that plays a role in our decision. As do formal charges (not filed as of yet).
Another round of incomplete information from Central Oregon’s news leader, Zzzzzzzz21.
Sounds like they don’t print a name unless formal charges have been filed. Is that what you were after?
the United States is going to hell in a handbook This gen just don’t get it
Makes sense to nobody, Vern.
Thank you for NOT printing the suspects name. Too often in the past people have been tried and convicted in a newspaper for something they didn’t even do.
You’re welcome. It’s so available elsewhere, of course, but other news agencies are starting to adopt similar policies, including The Associated Press.
You spelled Greely Ave incorrectly ktvz. According to Google maps it is spelled EY.
Also why didn’t you name the motel? A basic fact to the story.
Fixed Greeley, thanks. And police didn’t name the motel – we heard reports, of course, but since the motel is not accused of anything we’re aware of, not sure they should get that publicity for something like this. Probably why police made their call on it.
It’s funny how the news business has changed. When I was in the business publicity concerns were simply not a criteria in news gathering. I would have heard from my editor if the name of the motel wasn’t included if it were salient fact to the story – which it clearly is here. Intelligent people know not to blame the motel just like they wouldn’t blame Safeway for the death of a shopper from a drunken nut who raced through the parking lot.
Maybe you feel you don’t have enough intelligent readers. Lol
Social media mobs didn’t exist then, much less search engines that can keep both facts and non-facts (or outdated info) alive forever.
Times change, and many folks realize even the “hated media” must evolve with them.
Times have changed. People are into performative grievance now.
Amazing how ignorant people are thinking local news has unlimited resources and are withholding vital information without having basic understanding on how this works. Public safety is more important than people just being nosy because they have nothing else better to do.
Is the stock image of the police cruiser supposed to be upside down?
Where are you seeing it upside down? It’s been a sporadic, confusing issue with this image – I see it right-side up on the website and on Facebook and on the Android app…
On my Droid it was upside down and another story it was same way week ago. It’s right side up now
I replaced it in hopes another one would work, thanks.
I’ve driven for Uber for almost 3 years now, here locally. Some of you may read my comment here and see my screen name and may possibly connect the dots. A little over one year ago, I had someone pull a gun on me while seated directly behind me, at about 11:30pm off of a side street that connects to Reed Market. This person told me to drive faster, until he was satisfied with our speed. 70mph down Reed Market at point blank, and all I could do was think of my three young children while focusing on driving to this nut jobs’ drop off point at double the speed limit. The second I got the opportunity, I hit the panic button and was immediately connected to Uber’s priority support. I could hear Deschutes County dispatchers in the background during the call and was being told that Bend PD was heading to the drop off point in what seemed like 2 minutes after hitting the button. As I was being instructed to go home by Uber, I passed by 2 Bend PD patrol vehicles at a high rate of speed heading in the opposite direction. Uber said they would call me back to check on me, after being on the phone with me until I got home. They called me back at 3am, and told me Bend PD had made an arrest and that my rider was now in jail while adding that he has been permanently banned from the Uber platform. The story written above strikes pretty close to home with me. Writing this even has me shedding a tear, just thinking about how absolutely freaky my own personal experience was in this same situation. In the almost 3 years I’ve driven for Uber here locally (based out of Bend) and approx. 3,400 trips I’ve given with Uber during that time, I’ve had to hit the panic button a total of 4 times. Once for being held at gun point, once for a drunk guy trying to pull me from my car to fight me downtown, and the other 2 being medical emergencies. Every time I’ve had to hit that button, Bend PD has been on scene within mere minutes and for that, I want to personally say thank you for the service you provide our community and for your prompt response times. Is Uber worth it? Yes and No. After 3,000 trips, Uber gifts you or one of your direct family members, 4 years of free tuition to ASU online. In our area, with Uber alone, if you’re not making $150 per day while taking the job seriously, working 8 hours a day without a covid lockdown, something is wrong. 16mpg or better and you should see a profit. If you have a startup company, Uber is great, as you can jump between roles until your startup is off the ground. All of my trips originated here in Deschutes County, and with almost 3,400 under my belt in almost 3 years time, and 4 panic button summons, the math isn’t that complex. Less than 1% are absolute Dookie shows but then again, all it takes is that one total Dook to make you think about everything you’ve ever known to love in life. So, thank you Bend PD, and thank you, to my community, for allowing me to follow my dreams while caring for my family, by way of offering you all rides via Uber. On that note, for those of you that like to drink and drive: For the price of that last beer, that last shot, that last mixed drink; I will personally come get you and take you home, safely. I’d even do it for free, if I could afford it. PLEASE, DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. $10 to anywhere in Bend, $20 to Redmond…. The backseat of my vehicle is far superior to the back of any ambulance or any police vehicle. NO EXCUSES. If the Uber app says no drivers are available, it may mean we’re all out giving rides to others. One of us should be available shortly. Scheduling the ride for 5 to 15 minutes ahead of time helps. Don’t give up, be patient, and be ready to go at your pickup location. Again, please don’t drink and drive, or be a Dookie in life either. I don’t know about your kids, but mine aren’t cheap….so the more rides I can offer our community, the safer our streets are, the better off my kids are. Keep it classy Central Oregon.