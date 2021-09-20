Redmond man, 77 jailed on attempted murder, other charges in dispute that injured woman

Crime And Courts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 77-year-old Redmond man was arrested Saturday on attempted murder, assault, menacing and other charges in an alleged domestic dispute that sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a reported dispute in the 900 block of Northeast King Way, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

An investigation determined that Marshall Glenn Angel had been involved in a dispute with a 76-year-old woman.

Janes said deputies gathered statements from the people involved and collected evidence. Based on those statements and evidence, Angel was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, coercion, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Marshall was held in the county jail on $325,000 bail pending his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

The six initial charges filed Monday by the district attorney’s office, pending grand jury review, defined one charge as “menacing constituting domestic violence” and added a charge of unlawful use of a firearm. It’s alleged Angel also used a rock to try to harm the woman.