Hummel says his office reviewing more evidence to give grand jury in downtown Bend fatal shooting

'We believe Barry’s life ... and the lives of all Black people matter.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Wednesday his office is reviewing more witness statements and evidence gathered after police arrested one Bend man on a second-degree manslaughter charge, accused of fatally shooting another man early Sunday on a downtown Bend street.

Here's the full statement issued by Hummel late Wednesday afternoon:

UPDATE ON DOWNTOWN BEND SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Barry Washington was shot and killed on a downtown Bend street by Ian Cranston, in the early morning hours of September 19, 2021. Bend Police officers quickly responded and arrested Mr. Cranston for the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Shortly after his arrest, Mr. Cranston paid the bail amount previously established by the Deschutes County Circuit Court for people charged with the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and he was released from jail on the condition that he appear in court on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

District Attorney John Hummel and his deputies are working with Bend Police Detectives to fully investigate this matter. Since the arrest of Mr. Cranston, additional evidence has been obtained. Much of this additional evidence was obtained from members of the public who came forward and shared information that was not known to the police when they arrested Mr. Cranston.

The next step in the process is for DA Hummel and his deputies to present the matter to a Deschutes County Grand Jury. Pursuant to Oregon law, no person shall be held to face felony criminal charges unless a grand jury issues the charges. Every month there is a new panel of seven randomly selected members of our community who sit as the Deschutes County Grand Jury. Hummel and his deputy attorneys are now deciding what evidence to present to the grand jury, which witnesses to call to testify, and what charges to recommend to the grand jury. Regardless of the charges Hummel and his team recommend, the grand jury will independently decide what, if any, charges to hand down. Presentation to the grand jury will happen prior to Mr. Cranston’s October 5th court hearing.

Statement from District Attorney Hummel to the residents of Deschutes County:

“I never met Barry Washington, but I know he was fortunate to be loved by so many caring and passionate family members. When I and the members of the DA’s office talk with Barry’s family, their love for him is evident and the pain they are experiencing is palpable. They lost a son, nephew, cousin, brother, and rock of their family. They are hurting and I grieve for them.

Barry’s family lost one of their own and our community lost a young, black man in the prime of his life, on a downtown street for a senseless reason. Barry’s life mattered and our community needs to show his family that we know this. Barry’s family should not trust me – how could they? They don’t know me. It is incumbent on me and my team to earn their trust by our actions. I commit to doing this.

At the same time, Ian Cranston is presumed innocent, and in fact is innocent, unless and until my office proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. In all cases I embrace the presumption of innocence, and this case will be no different.

Thank you to all the members of our community who contacted me to urge me to seek justice for Barry. If I could bring Barry back to life I would, but obviously I cannot. But I can work my tail off so that his family feels our community saw Barry, that we see them, and that we believe Barry’s life, their lives, and the lives of all black people matter. I will do this.”