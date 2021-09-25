Late-night downtown Prineville shooting sends victim to hospital, suspect to jail

Crime And Courts

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-Prineville man was arrested early Saturday on assault and other charges, accused of shooting a 24-year-old Prineville man during an altercation on a downtown street late Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Southeast Third and Court streets, Sergeant Rob Gray said. The victim was taken to St. Charles Prineville with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the suspect was arrested and taken to the Crook County Jail, where he was booked on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm. He remained held Saturday on $11,500 bail.

Gray said the suspect and victim knew each other and were in an altercation. No more information was released in the ongoing investigation.