Four of 5 Redmond teens convicted in brutal 2001 killing make Gov. Brown’s commutation list

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four of the five Redmond teens convicted of conspiring to brutally kill Barbara Thomas at her home on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway just over 20 years ago, a notorious case known as the “Redmond Five,” will be eligible to seek parole under Gov. Kate Brown’s new commutation plan.

The Oregonian reported Thursday that more than half of the state’s most serious juvenile offenders will be eligible to seek parole or in some cases given conditional release under Brown’s plan. The governor’s office released to the newspaper the names of about 250 offenders who meet the criteria.

The four on the list include Lucretia Karle, who was then 16, Ashley Summers, then 15, and Seth Koch, who was also 15 at the time and who pulled the trigger. Justin Link, then 17, was outside the home at the time, communicating by phone, but was termed the ringleader by prosecutors, while Thomas's son, Adam Thomas, 18 at the time, also was involved and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The five teens fled in Barbara Thomas's car but were stopped and arrested at the Canadian border.

The juveniles trashed the 52-year-old woman's home while she was at work and considered various methods of killing her, such as injecting her with bleach or electrocuting her in the bathtub. They ended up beating her over the head with champagne bottles before Koch shot her in the head with a rifle.

