Portland murders break record; 2 dead in Old Town, suspect arrested; 19 shootings over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Portland police say two people were killed at an Old Town apartment building on Sunday, and a Portland man was arrested on murder charges as the investigation continues.

Police said they responded at 6:25 a.m. to reports of shots fired inside the building on Northwest 6th Avenue. The two victims were found at the scene.

Portland Police homicide detectives booked Michael S. VanDomelen, 45, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder.

The victims, an adult male and adult female, will be identified after the Oregon State Medical Examiner confirms their names and notifies family of their death. The M.E. will determine cause and manner of death, but these are expected to be the 71st and 72nd homicides of 2021 in Portland. (The record of 70 was set in 1987.)

Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives continuing their investigation.

Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team said it is tracking 19 total verified shootings beginning Friday through early Sunday morning. At least 95 cartridge casings have been recovered connected to these incidents. Several injuries, several arrests, and the recovery of several firearms occurred.

For the full news release listing the incidents: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/news/read.cfm?id=352045